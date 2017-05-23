WUOMFM
Michigan House and Senate propose identical bills to alter teacher retirement plans

    Both the Michigan House and Senate introduced identical bills today to address teacher pensions.
Both the Michigan House and Senate introduced identical bills today. What message are legislative leaders trying to send by doing that?

The Republicans who control the state Legislature today introduced legislation that would end the use of pensions for public school employees hired after Sept. 30 and put them into 401k plans to save for their retirement.

The bills proposed today in the House and Senate are exactly the same.

This puts Republican legislative leaders in apparent opposition to Gov. Rick Snyder.

Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service joined Stateside to talk about the main takeaways from the bills, the difference in opinion between the governor and Republican lawmakers, and how this is likely to play out in Lansing. Listen to the full interview above.

