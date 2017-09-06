WUOMFM

Michigan immigration protest blocks traffic; arrests made

  DACA supporters were arrested in Kalamazoo for blocking traffic after the presiden'ts decision to end the program.
Police in southwestern Michigan arrested people who blocked traffic to protest the Trump administration's announcement that it would dismantle a program that protected hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports eight people were arrested Tuesday at one of Kalamazoo's busiest intersections. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says they'll face misdemeanor charges. The arrests took place after hundreds of protesters disrupted traffic.

Movimiento Cosecha Kzoo founder Nelly Fuentes-Donnachello says that there's "resistance in Kalamazoo" to President Donald Trump. She says the event was meant to polarize Kalamazoo residents, noting: "You're either with us or against us. It has to come to that."

Trump says it's up to Congress to address the plight of those who could face deportation. Protests broke out across Michigan after the announcement.

