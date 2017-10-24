A Michigan law has found homes for 200 unwanted newborns

Stateside's conversation with Paula Springer, director of the Eastern Michigan Office of Adoption Associates.

Every once in a while, you hear a news report about a newborn infant left in a dumpster or trashcan. Those stories can trigger feelings of sadness, loss, and bewilderment.

Before 2001, desperate parents in Michigan didn't have many options if they couldn't care for their newborn. Abandoning a child is a ten-year felony.

But in 2001, Michigan's Safe Delivery of Newborns law was passed. It allows parents to surrender their newborns inside a safe place, no questions asked. It's anonymous, safe, and legal.

Over 200 babies have been delivered to safety through the program.

Paula Springer is director of the Eastern Michigan Office of Adoption Associates, and she’s seen first-hand how the law is saving babies.

“It’s a great option for young women who want to provide a good future for their baby, but due to many reasons are afraid to come forward and go through a regular adoption process,” Springer said on Stateside today.

Listen to the full conversation above to learn what constitutes a “safe place” under this law, and how the law has made a difference since it was first passed in 2001.

