Michigan lawmakers accepted almost $700,000 in meals from lobbyists in 2016

By 46 minutes ago
  • Angela Setters / Flickr

In 2016 alone, lobbyists provided Michigan lawmakers with $690,681 in food and drinks, according to a report from the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Twenty-five state legislators received more than $1,000 in free meals each. The top recipient was Mike Callton, a Republican who represents Michigan’s 87th District. He received a disclosed $4,047 from lobbyists, with Klint Kesto (R-District 39) following at $3,266. By comparison, the average American household spent $3,008 on eating out in 2015.

Governmental Consultant Services, a bipartisan lobbying firm based in Lansing, was the top purchaser for a third of Michigan’s legislature. Because of Michigan’s disclosure laws, it is not known what interest groups the firm was representing when it met with lawmakers.

Craig Mauger, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, thinks all Michiganders should be concerned about how lobbying influences state politics.

“The more money that pours into campaigns, the higher the barrier is for the regular citizen to try and influence their government,” Mauger said.

He also thinks Michigan should be more transparent in disclosing ties between politicians and lobbyists.

“These women and men are supposed to represent their constituents, and the constituents don’t like the fact that many of them are getting more than a thousand dollars in free food from lobbyists, who are trying to influence them to represent their client's desires instead,” Mauger said.

The Center for Public Integrity currently ranks Michigan at the bottom of all 50 states for transparency and integrity, based on an absence of systems in place to deter corruption. The state currently sits at an “F” grade.

Tags: 
Michigan Legislature
lobbying
michigan campaign finance network

Related Content

Why Lansing lobbyists just broke another spending record

By Mar 8, 2017
In 2016, lobbyists spent a record $39.99 million to get their messages to Michigan politicians, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

2016 may well go down as the Year of the Lobbyist in Michigan.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network (MCFN) dug into the numbers and discovered spending on lobbying was higher in 2016 than any other year: lobbyists spent $39.99 million last year, which broke 2015's record  of $38.7 million.  

Political roundup: AG Schuette joins federal overtime lawsuit; Mich. lobbyists spend at record pace

By Sep 23, 2016
Attorney General Bill Schuette
Bill Schuette

 

It's time for another political roundup with Ken Sikkema and Susan Demas​.

Attorney General Bill Schuette joined a lawsuit this week to try to block an overtime pay rule that came out of Washington.

It would require businesses to pay overtime to salary workers who earn less than $47,500 a year. That’s up from about $24,000.

According to Sikkema, “Any of these federal regulations that deal with pay, whether it’s minimum wage or whether it’s overtime pay, are going to be looked at skeptically by Republicans. [Schuette] is not the only one.”

Lobbyists spending at record pace in Lansing

By Sep 21, 2016
A House committee has approved a package of bills to expand the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to cover the governor and the legislature with a few exemptions.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Spending by lobbyists at the state capitol is on pace to break last year’s record.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network reports lobbyists reported spending $21.7 million during the first seven months of 2016. During the same period last year, lobbyists spent $21 million.   

In all of 2015, lobbyists reported spending a record $38.7 million wooing Michigan lawmakers. 

Michigan lobbyist spending hits record high in 2015 with loopholes galore

By Mar 1, 2016
Thetoad / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In a national study, the state of Michigan finished dead last in the country when it comes to state government transparency and ethics. In categories like political financing, public access to information, lobbying disclosure and ethics enforcement agencies, Michigan’s grade was an “F” from The Center for Public Integrity and the group Global Integrity.

Craig Mauger, the executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network joined Stateside to review some of the political spending numbers from 2015.