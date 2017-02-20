WUOMFM

Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill Mills' involved in opioid epidemic

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

State lawmakers will soon discuss proposed solutions to Michigan’s opioid drug epidemic.

State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker’s bills would crack down on doctors or clinics that prescribe narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose, and pharmacies that dispense them.

“Opioid related overdoses are skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately, Michigan’s overdose death rate is one of the highest in the nation,” said Schuitmaker (R-Lawton) in a written statement.

Schuitmaker’s bill would require doctors to use the Michigan Automated Prescription System and require that they check the system before prescribing medications to new patients.

Amanda Lick is with the Michigan Pharmacist Association. She says tracking opioid prescriptions is important.

“This policy is being created because we have an epidemic…related to opioid addiction and unintentional poisoning from opioids across the state,” says Lick.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, from 1999 to 2014, opioid deaths in Michigan rose from 62 to 568.

Related Content

For pregnant women using drugs, a new type of intervention

By Jan 16, 2017
Charlie Davidson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In a perfect world, all of our doctors would be really, really good at something called “motivational interviewing.”

There are a million websites and books devoted to motivational interviewing, but here’s a super-quick synopsis (that might make an expert in motivational interviewing cringe): basically, it’s an in-depth, open-ended, non-judgmental conversation about health behaviors that draws out our own thoughts about our drug use/alcoholism/weight struggles, etc. 

As more babies born addicted to opioids, rural areas hit hardest

By Dec 18, 2016
Babies exposed to opioids in the womb may suffer from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, especially in rural areas
User anitapatterson / Morguefile / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

As more babies are born addicted to opioids, rural communities are being hit the hardest, according to a new study from a University of Michigan pediatrician.  

Between 2004 and 2013, urban areas saw a four-fold increase in babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (that’s the clinical term for a baby born addicted to opioids, including heroin and some prescription painkillers). Rural areas saw a seven-fold surge.

Recovering addict uses personal story to help others fight opioid addiction

By Dec 8, 2016
Kristy Kopec told us that though she didn't know it at the time, but "it was all over with" the first time she took opiates.
flickr user frankileon / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan has a fierce fight on its hands. A fight to keep people out of the clutches of opioid and heroin addiction. 

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers some stunning numbers that show how badly this fight is going. 

In 1999 there were 99 heroin or opioid overdose deaths. In 2014, that number climbed to 1,001. 

That's 10 times as many deaths in just 15 years.

Battle Creek police suspect powerful tranquilizer for sharp increase in heroin overdoses

By Tyler Scott Dec 2, 2016
Thomas Marthinsen / Flickr

After watching heroin overdoses rise slowly over the last two years, police in Battle Creek saw a sudden spike in November.

LifeCare Ambulance serves Calhoun County. It responded to 56 calls for heroin overdoses in November this year, compared to 18 overdoses in November, 2015.

Police suspect heroin cut with Carfentanil is to blame, though they are still awaiting the results of lab tests to confirm.

Carfentanil is a powerful opiate sometimes used as an elephant tranquilizer and is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

20,000 Michiganders use Medicaid expansion to get off drugs

By Feb 8, 2017
Kate Wells/Michigan Radio

There’s a young couple in Washtenaw County trying to get off heroin. They say so far, they’re doing great. After 22 months in treatment, she’s going to community college and he says he’s working at a high-end grocery store.

They’re just two of the 20,000 low-income Michiganders who now have free access to drug treatment.

But because it’s tied up with the Affordable Care Act, nobody knows if it’s going to last.

By 7:00 Thursday morning, the methadone clinic is already bustling

Elephant tranquilizer carfentanil linked to Wayne County deaths

By Oct 6, 2016
wikimedia commons

A potent synthetic opioid is showing up in Michigan’s illicit drug supply, and is now linked to at least 19 deaths.

Carfentanil is used as an elephant tranquilizer. It can be mixed with heroin, or pressed into pill form.

It’s said to be 100 times more potent than its cousin fentanyl, and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. It’s been linked to a spike in overdose deaths around the Midwest over the past several months.

Police suspect deadly mix of heroin and an elephant tranquilizer has turned up in Michigan

By Sep 16, 2016
kenny Mcdonald / Flicker https://flic.kr/p/8HGMDv

Officials from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say they believe they’ve encountered heroin laced with carfentanil in three separate cases this month.

Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine. It’s commonly used to tranquilize large animals. The drug caused a spike in overdose deaths this summer in Ohio.

“It’s extremely dangerous. You don’t want to touch it. If you touched it, it would get in your blood stream and it could ultimately kill you,” Kent County Sheriff’s Captain David Kok said.