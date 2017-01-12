WUOMFM

Michigan Legislature officially open for session

The Michigan legislature is back in session yesterday. The House of Representatives formally welcomed 42 new state representatives, chose their seats, and formally elected new Speaker of the House Tom Leonard. 

Bipartisanism was Leonard’s main message, and the session started in that spirit with Leonard’s nomination. Democratic Leader Sam Singh seconded Leonard’s nomination also urging bipartisanism during the term.

“We will undoubtedly have our differences over the next two years, but Representative Leonard and I share a commitment to this great institution, its history and its role in representing the interests of people throughout the state of Michigan,” he said.

Leonard was unanimously elected.

During his speech, Leonard promised to bring civility to the House and politics. Leonard said the 2016 election was one of the most uncivil in our nation’s history, from the federal to the local level.

“And I believe that over the next two years the citizens of our state not only want to see more civility in our political process, I believe that they are going to demand it,” he said.

Leonard continued to urge bipartisanism. He said, “And I want each of you to know that as speaker of this House, I am committed to working with all 109 of you to solving our state’s most pressing problems in your districts.”

But some Democrats are already disagreeing with a bill Leonard is advocating for.

Republican legislation introduced Wednesday in the House would gradually reduce the state income tax over decades until it no longer exists.

Singh said they need to catch up on prior funding cuts before they look at tax cuts.

“I think the complete elimination of the income tax is not feasible,” he said. “You cannot take that amount of revenue out of the state budget without devastating our schools, our local communities, our fire and safety, and other key institutions of this state.”

Other bills introduced in the House include legislation to end daylight savings time in the state and a bill that would allow a study on the best practices for oil and gas exploration, drilling and production in residential areas.

Related Content

New state House speaker wants to bring civility back to Michigan political process

The new House Speaker, Tom Leonard from DeWitt, wants to bring civility back to the political process in Lansing.
It's a new year and a fresh start for the Michigan Legislature with a new session kicking off today.

In the State House, there are 43 new members and a brand-new speaker: DeWitt Republican Representative Tom Leonard.

Leonard joined Stateside to talk about his path to House Speaker. Starting out as a college kid wanting to be the next Jerry Maguire to law school and later a prosecutor and a politician.

He talked about his new role as House speaker, and what his priorities are for the Legislature in 2017. He would like to see the teacher pension system fixed and he plans to be a champion for mental health reform (especially among prisoners).

Flint aid, Detroit schools bailout among top 10 laws of 2016

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - It was an expensive year for Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to address Flint's water emergency and to rescue Detroit's school district from massive debt.

  Legislators also authorized higher speed limits and allowed the testing of self-driving cars on public roads without a driver or steering wheel. Other top laws include new medical marijuana regulations and the authorization of higher speed limits on rural highways.

Michigan governor signs compensation bill for 'wrongfully imprisoned'

Governor Snyder has signed into law legislation compensating people who’ve been wrongfully imprisoned.

Under the “Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act,” the compensation would amount to $50,000 for every year the individual was incarcerated, in addition to reasonable attorney fees and expenses.

“Michigan’s criminal justice system does a tremendous job, however there is always more we can do to make it better, particularly for those who have been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit,” Snyder said in a written statement.  