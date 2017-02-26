Michigan maple syrup makers hope to avoid "bitter" season

Michigan’s maple syrup producers are hoping for a return to more winter-like weather.

Maple syrup relies on days above freezing for the sap to flow, and nights below freezing to make it sweet.

Lately, the days and nights have been too warm for Kirk Hedding. He’s the president of the Michigan Maple Syrup Association. Hedding says this is turning into a "bitter" season for some maple syrup producers.

“As the sap flows, the sugar content will eventually start dropping if we don’t have any freezing weather,” says Hedding.

Hedding says the sap turns bitter and just doesn’t taste good.

Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for maple syrup production.