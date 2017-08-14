Michigan musician and playwright honored for his efforts to “protect the place we live”

Stateside's conversation with playwright and musician Jay Stielstra.

He’s been writing and singing about Michigan for a good many years, and on Tuesday night, Michigan will say thank you to Jay Stielstra.

Michigan Senator Rebekah Warren will present Stielstra with a state of Michigan legislative tribute for his contributions in conserving Michigan’s natural resources. She’ll do this during a show called “A Michigan Tribute to Jay Stielstra” at The Ark in Ann Arbor, where an all-star group of Michigan singers, musicians and actors will perform in his honor.

Listen above to learn how Stielstra got started as the Michigan artist he is today, and to hear what motivates him to compose his plays and music. You’ll also hear Stielstra perform part of his song “Manistee River Waltz,” and part of his one-man show Old Man in Love.

To hear Stielstra perform "Manistee River Waltz" in its entirety from Stateside's studio, listen below.

