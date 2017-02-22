WUOMFM

Michigan Muslims raise concerns about president's travel ban plans

  • Dozens of people attend a meeting at the Flint Islamic Center.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Flint Islamic Center held a meeting tonight to go over what the Trump administration’s immigration policies could mean for Muslim families in Michigan.

Trump had said his administration would unveil the new order this week, but a White House official says that has been delayed until next week.

The original order temporarily banning all entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and pausing the entire U.S. refugee program was blocked in the courts. The directive sparked confusion at airports and protests across the country.

The White House said it would rewrite the order to try to address some of the legal issues that arose in the legal proceedings.

“It’s not really so much about the visas, because most of our community are going to be U.S. citizen and green card holders,” says Muna Jondy, is an immigration attorney. “But it’s the targeting of Muslims that’s the problem.”

Jondy and other advocates discussed the implications of the president’s travel ban to more than 50 people at a special meeting at the Flint Islamic Center.    

The ACLU and other groups are expected to challenge the president’s next executive order.  Several courts blocked Trump’s first attempt at a travel ban.   

