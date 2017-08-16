WUOMFM

Michigan native and Army veteran to invest $13 million in Grand Rapids-area plant

  • Hot dog food cart
    A hot dog food cart manufactured by Move Systems International.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A Michigan native and Army veteran is looking to expand his West Michigan company.

Michigan native James Meeks is the CEO of Move Systems International. The company makes and operates food carts -- like the ones hot dog vendors use on the sidewalks of New York City.

The New York-based company is investing $13 million to manufacture more of its food carts in the Grand Rapids area.

He says his military background has influenced how he does hiring.

“About a third of our employees are veterans either from the Army, Navy, Air Force. Very important thing to me from my time in the Army,” Meeks said.

Meeks says the company is adding 27 jobs to the west Michigan plant, but their goal is to add many more.

“So I really think we'll be able to grow the job base here with exciting, well-paid innovative jobs in manufacturing and beyond,” he said.

Meeks says he's still trying to get his food carts approved to operate in Michigan cities like Grand Rapids and Detroit. Currently, the carts are only in New York City.

