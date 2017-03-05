WUOMFM

Michigan to offer prize in fight against invasive Asian carp

  LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is turning to the public for help fighting Asian carp.

The state plans to offer a prize to someone who can come up with a way to keep the invasive fish out of the Great Lakes.

Michigan's Legislature and governor allocated $1 million to develop a global invasive carp challenge. Details on how much prize money will be offered are being worked out. Officials also haven't determined how many winners might be chosen.

The challenge will go live this summer in collaboration with crowdsourcing company InnoCentive.

Asian carp could do serious damage to Michigan's $38 billion tourism economy and the Great Lakes region's $7 billion fishing industry. Researchers are still trying to find ways to combat the fish, but it takes years. Some solutions are still in experimental phases.

