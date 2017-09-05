WUOMFM

Michigan protesters vow to fight DACA repeal, call on Congress to "actually do something"

By 1 minute ago
  • Protesters in Detroit support DACA recipients.
    Protesters in Detroit support DACA recipients.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

People across the country and across Michigan protested President Trump’s plan to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

That’s President Obama’s program that offers protections to some undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

People protested and marched in several Michigan communities, including Detroit.

Juan Gonzalez is 24-year-old DACA recipient. He came to the U.S. as a toddler, and grew up in Detroit.

“With DACA, I’ve been able to get a job, buy a house, buy a car, go to school full time, work full time,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been a great time, honestly. It’s been marvelous. But now that’s all in danger.”

But Gonzalez says he’s “not afraid anymore.” He pledged to “stand up,” and push Congress to “actually do something” and pass legislation that would give permanent protections to DACA-eligible young people.

Reverend Kevin Casillas also urged protesters to turn up on the heat on members of Congress. Casillas is the pastor at First Latin American Baptist Church in Detroit, and a teacher at Cass Technical High School.

If DACA is rescinded and Congress fails to act, “We have individuals in our church who would no longer be able to stay here in the United States,” Casillas said.

“I would have students that have graduated, that are now even in Ivy League schools, that have paid their own way and won the scholarships to go there, who would be deported.”

There about 6,400 DACA recipients throughout Michigan, out of an estimated 15,000 eligible. There are around 800,000 in the program nationwide.

Tags: 
DACA

Related Content

Grand Rapids School Board takes formal stand against Trump's plan to end DACA

By 1 hour ago
Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal speaking at the podium
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The Grand Rapids School Board voted today to take a formal stand against President Trump's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – or DACA.

DACA protects many young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Michigan DACA recipient on his future: “I don’t know”

By 4 hours ago
JVALASIMAGES / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Last Friday, President Trump was asked about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). It’s the program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to remain in the country. They're widely known as "DREAMers."

"We love the DREAMers," President Trump said. "We love everybody."

But today, Attorney Jeff Sessions announced the DACA program "is being rescinded." The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to pass some kind of replacement program for the nearly million DREAMers who have signed up for DACA.

More than 6,000 Michigan residents could be at risk of deportation after Trump's decision on DACA

By 6 hours ago
Sasha Kimel / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

President Donald Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and unless Congress passes legislation before March 2018, nearly 800,000 undocumented young people could be at risk of deportation.