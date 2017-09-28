Michigan Radio is looking for a Digital Media Assistant

Job Summary

Michigan Radio, the public radio station of the University of Michigan, is seeking a reporter/producer to write and edit stories for the Michigan Radio website. This is a full-time term limited position.

Appointment period of October 2017 through March 2018.

This position works under Michigan Radio's Program Director, News Director, and Director of

Digital Media. A large part of the responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Writes and edits stories for the Michigan Radio website

- Assists the Social Media Manager and Marketing Director with online postings

- Works with Michigan Radio's news reporters, editors, producers and hosts to create compelling digital-first stories for the Michigan Radio website.

Required Qualifications*

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communications, or related field or equivalent of experience and knowledge; 1-2 years’ experience as a professional content gatherer and web news producer.

The ideal candidate will have excellent editorial skills and a high quality digital presentation and superior writing and production presentation.

Strong editorial judgment, digital editing skills, ability to produce high quality work on deadline and handle several projects at once.

Candidate should also have familiarity with Core Publisher, Newsboss, and FTP.

Application Deadline

How to Apply

Apply online through the University of Michigan Careers site: http://careers.umich.edu Search for Keyword: 148255.

Follow online application instructions. You can also access this information at www.michiganradio.org

