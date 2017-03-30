Michigan Radio is looking for summer interns to help produce Stateside, Michigan Radio’s daily news magazine.

This paid internship runs from mid-May through August.

Interns will help pitch ideas, book guests, record audio, assist with social media, and write web posts.

Stateside interns will develop insights into daily show production, gain real-world journalism experience in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment, and become familiar with how a public radio station in a major market operates.

Applicants should have some basic journalism experience and a strong interest in current events, public policy, and arts and culture. They should also have strong writing and communication skills and be organized, self-motivated and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software applications is a plus.

A 15-20 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is requested.

If interested, please include a cover letter, a resume, two writing samples, and two pitches for possible Stateside segments that answer the following: What is the topic or question you want to explore? Why should Michigan residents care? Who should we talk to? Send these materials in a single email to Stateside’s executive producer Joe Linstroth (joe@michiganradio.org) by April 17th.

Be sure to include the words STATESIDE PRODUCTION INTERNSHIP in the subject line, as well as the times and days you’re available.

Please note: Due to the volume of applications we receive, we are not able to respond to individual questions and follow-ups.