Michigan Radio News Staff Changes

Michigan Radio is announcing two changes to its news staff today. Lindsey Smith has started work as the station’s new Investigative Reporter. In this position, she will focus on news reports that that may require a longer and more involved examination of the topic.

Lindsey joined Michigan Radio in 2010, and previously served as the station’s West Michigan reporter. Her recent investigative work on the Flint water crisis was referenced by radio and television news outlets across the country and received numerous state, regional and national accolades, including an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and the Third Coast Festival Radio Impact Award. In her new position, she will be based in Michigan Radio’s Ann Arbor newsroom.

As part of the change, Bryce Huffman will take over as Michigan Radio’s new West Michigan Reporter. Huffman will cover stories and issues specific to the west side of the state from the station’s Grand Rapids bureau. Huffman has been serving as a reporter for Michigan Radio based in Detroit since Fall 2016. He has covered a variety of Michigan stories, including immigrants facing deportation, the Detroit-area doctor involved in the female genital mutilation case, and residents concerned about a massive sinkhole in Macomb County. A Detroit native, Huffman graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in Journalism. He joined Michigan Radio as a newsroom intern in May 2016.