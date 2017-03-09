Michigan Radio Recognized as Public Radio Station of the Year

For the second consecutive year, Michigan Radio has been recognized as Public Radio Station of the Year according to the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The recognition was announced Wednesday evening at the MAB’s annual Broadcast Excellence Awards held in Lansing.

In addition to being named Station of the Year, Michigan Radio also received seven first place “Best in Category” awards and seven Merit awards in recognition of the station’s hard news and feature reporting, news series and newscasts, in addition to other categories.

Michigan Radio received MAB awards in the following categories:

Station awards

-STATION OF THE YEAR (Group 2)

First Place - Best in Category

-HARD NEWS & CURRENT EVENTS STORY: State police investigation points to different killer in 2007 quadruple homicide, Kate Wells

-MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES: Flint Water Crisis Coverage on The Environment Report

-SPECIAL INTEREST & CULTURAL PROGRAMMING: Breaking ground: being young and transgender in Michigan, Stateside

-COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: State of Opportunity: What is life like for undocumented immigrants in Michigan?, and State of Opportunity and the Michigan Roundtable ask: What does peace look like in Detroit?

-MUSICAL PROGRAMMING: Songs from Studio East

-NEW MEDIA: Michigan Radio website/social media

-NEWSCAST: January 29th, 2016, 8 AM

Merit Awards

-MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES: Michigan's Juvenile Lifers: Who gets a second chance?

-HARD NEWS & CURRENT EVENTS STORY: Wayne County homeowners who fought "illegal" foreclosures now being evicted, Sarah Cwiek

-NEWSCAST: January 21st, 2016, 8 AM

-FEATURE/USE OF MEDIUM: Music class helps foster youth find their voice, Jennifer Guerra

-NEWS SPECIAL OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM: Out from the Shadows: Living Undocumented, Dustin Dwyer for State of Opportunity

-COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Issues & Ale

-SPECIAL INTEREST PROGRAMMING: The Environment Report

The Broadcast Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in broadcasting by commercial and public television and radio stations in Michigan each year. All 2016 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2016. Michigan Radio competes in Group 2 of the Public Radio Broadcast Excellence Award Divisions, which is for stations with more than $2 million budget.