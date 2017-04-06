Michigan Radio reporters/commentator recognized by SPJ Detroit

The Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has named Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody as a finalist for Journalist of the Year, and reporter Kate Wells a finalist for Young Journalist of the Year. In addition, the Detroit SPJ has announced that Michigan Radio senior political analyst and commentator Jack Lessenberry will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Based in Flint, Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. He has reported extensively on the Flint water crisis, and his work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Kate Wells has been with Michigan Radio since 2012. Her past reporting on sexual assault investigations at MSU has been recognized by the State Bar of Michigan. Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s senior political analyst and also head of the journalism faculty at Wayne State University and a columnist for the Metro Times and the Toledo Blade.

The Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognizes the Detroit area's top print, online, radio and television journalists. Other finalists for Journalist of the Year are Karen Bouffard and Joel Kurth of the Detroit News; and for Young Journalist of the Year, Katrease Stafford of the Detroit Free Press. All finalists were selected by a jury of veteran journalists and educators from several news media outlets outside of Metro Detroit. The winners of the awards will be announced at the Detroit SPJ’s annual banquet on Wednesday, April 19 in Troy.

Michigan Radio has had two reporters who previously were winners of the Young Journalist of the Year award. Lindsey Smith received the recognition in 2014, with Jennifer Guerra winning in 2008.