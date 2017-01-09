Michigan Radio is seeking a Accounts Receivable Clerk Associate

Michigan Radio Development Accounts Receivable Clerk Associate

Basic Function and Responsibility:

Collect past-due pledge payments from donors and help ensure the integrity of the auto payment program for Michigan Radio’s membership department.

Characteristic Duties and Responsibilities:

Contact recurring payment donors when payment vehicles (such as monthly credit card charging and electronic checking account debiting) fail and secure updated information that allows for regular payments to resume.

Prepare, record, verify, and analyze accounts receivable reports, working in collaboration with other membership department staff

Assist in the development, direction, planning, and evaluation of account recovery campaigns

Adheres to accounts receivable policies, procedures, and controls

Produces reports of accounts that are in arrears and current

Assist with, and in some cases direct, donor pledge reminder process including list selection, preparation, and delivery.

Help identify potential gaps in various internal systems that prevent uninterrupted scheduled support from donors

Minimum Qualifications:

Experience in donor relations and account collections.

Experience working in a public broadcasting development environment

Track record of success with collections and also soliciting increases in support.

Excellent and considerable telephone customer service skills.

Demonstrated ability to develop communication materials that are clear and engaging.

Ability to work in a team environment, adhere to timelines and meet deadlines.

Excellent communications skills

Excellent organizational skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, public broadcasting fundraising database software and other office production software.

Desired Qualifications:

• At least one-year of experience with Allegiance public broadcasting fundraising software.

• Previous experience in public broadcasting, arts, or cultural organization.

• Knowledge of a university setting.

How to Apply:

Apply online at http://careers.umich.edu/. Enter the Keyword: 103652.

No phone calls, emails, or mailed applications will be accepted.

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.