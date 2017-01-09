Michigan Radio is seeking a Accounts Receivable Clerk Associate

Michigan Radio Development Accounts Receivable Clerk Associate
Basic Function and Responsibility:
Collect past-due pledge payments from donors and help ensure the integrity of the auto payment program for Michigan Radio’s membership department.
Characteristic Duties and Responsibilities:
- Contact recurring payment donors when payment vehicles (such as monthly credit card charging and electronic checking account debiting) fail and secure updated information that allows for regular payments to resume.
- Prepare, record, verify, and analyze accounts receivable reports, working in collaboration with other membership department staff
- Assist in the development, direction, planning, and evaluation of account recovery campaigns
- Adheres to accounts receivable policies, procedures, and controls
- Produces reports of accounts that are in arrears and current
- Assist with, and in some cases direct, donor pledge reminder process including list selection, preparation, and delivery.
- Help identify potential gaps in various internal systems that prevent uninterrupted scheduled support from donors
Minimum Qualifications:
- Experience in donor relations and account collections.
- Experience working in a public broadcasting development environment
- Track record of success with collections and also soliciting increases in support.
- Excellent and considerable telephone customer service skills.
- Demonstrated ability to develop communication materials that are clear and engaging.
- Ability to work in a team environment, adhere to timelines and meet deadlines.
- Excellent communications skills
- Excellent organizational skills
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, public broadcasting fundraising database software and other office production software.
Desired Qualifications:
• At least one-year of experience with Allegiance public broadcasting fundraising software.
• Previous experience in public broadcasting, arts, or cultural organization.
• Knowledge of a university setting.
How to Apply:
Apply online at http://careers.umich.edu/. Enter the Keyword: 103652.
No phone calls, emails, or mailed applications will be accepted.
The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.