WUOMFM

Michigan Radio is seeking a Accounts Receivable Clerk Associate

Michigan Radio Development Accounts Receivable Clerk Associate

Basic Function and Responsibility:

Collect past-due pledge payments from donors and help ensure the integrity of the auto payment program for Michigan Radio’s membership department.

Characteristic Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Contact recurring payment donors when payment vehicles (such as monthly credit card charging and electronic checking account debiting) fail and secure updated information that allows for regular payments to resume.
  • Prepare, record, verify, and analyze accounts receivable reports, working in collaboration with other membership department staff
  • Assist in the development, direction, planning, and evaluation of account recovery campaigns
  • Adheres to accounts receivable policies, procedures, and controls
  • Produces reports of accounts that are in arrears and current
  • Assist with, and in some cases direct, donor pledge reminder process including list selection, preparation, and delivery.
  • Help identify potential gaps in various internal systems that prevent uninterrupted scheduled support from donors

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Experience in donor relations and account collections.
  • Experience working in a public broadcasting development environment
  • Track record of success with collections and also soliciting increases in support.
  • Excellent and considerable telephone customer service skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to develop communication materials that are clear and engaging.
  • Ability to work in a team environment, adhere to timelines and meet deadlines.
  • Excellent communications skills
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, public broadcasting fundraising database software and other office production software.

Desired Qualifications:

• At least one-year of experience with Allegiance public broadcasting fundraising software.
• Previous experience in public broadcasting, arts, or cultural organization.
• Knowledge of a university setting.
How to Apply:
Apply online at http://careers.umich.edu/.  Enter the Keyword:  103652. 
No phone calls, emails, or mailed applications will be accepted. 
The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. 

