Michigan Radio Wins Five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Michigan Radio has been recognized with five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Radio category. The station won awards in the Documentary, Feature Reporting, Social Media, Continuing Coverage and Use of Sound categories. The Murrow Awards are presented by The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

“Out From the Shadows: Living Undocumented” the Best Documentary winner produced by Dustin Dwyer of the station's State of Opportunity team, explored what life is really like for a family living without papers in America, when so much is up in the air for undocumented immigrants.

In the Feature Reporting category, Sarah Hulett’s winning story, “New life for neglected Jewish cemetery in Detroit,” traced the clean-up of the B’nai David Cemetery on the east side of Detroit and how much it means to the Jewish community in metro Detroit.

Reporter Kate Wells and Social Media Producer Jodi Westrick took a “7th District Road Trip” through mid-Michigan last fall to speak with locals about how their personal experiences were shaping their views about the upcoming presidential election. The resulting story map was recognized for Excellence in Social Media.

Best Continuing Coverage was awarded for the Michigan Radio Flint news team’s ongoing coverage of the Flint Water Crisis. Michigan Radio has been bringing the story of the Flint water crisis to listeners across the state and the nation from the very beginning, including the city's 2014 water supply switch to the Flint River, the first reports of lead in the drinking water in July, 2015, and the continuing challenges still facing Flint residents.

The Excellence in Use of Sound award recognized “Students at U of M recreate the "golden age" of radio - live on stage,” produced by Mark Brush, about a radio drama class at the University of Michigan that studies what radio shows were like from 1930 to 1962.

Michigan Radio competes in Region 7 in the Large Market Radio category, which consists of public and commercial radio stations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Michigan Radio won more Murrow Awards than any other large market radio station in the region. Other public radio stations in Michigan winning regional Murrow Awards were Interlochen Public Radio and WKAR AM/FM. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged in May. A complete list of the 2017 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards winners can be found here.