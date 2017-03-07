Michigan Radio Wins Station’s First Scripps Howard Award for Flint Water Coverage

Michigan Radio has been announced as a winner of a 2016 Scripps Howard Award in the Radio In-Depth Coverage category for its on-going coverage of the Flint water crisis. The Scripps Howard Award for Radio In-Depth Coverage honors the best in-depth and investigative reporting of a single event or issue that was broadcast or covered online by a radio station or radio network.

Michigan Radio was recognized for following the continuing problems with Flint’s water, long after the national spotlight faded. Of the station’s coverage, the judges wrote: “…a gripping, comprehensive account of local and state government malfeasance. Collectively, the station’s efforts are an inspiring work of public service that put necessary pressure on responsible authorities to do the right thing for a community with few resources of its own.”

Michigan Radio’s Flint water crisis team included Reporter/Producer Lindsey Smith and Steve Carmody, Environment Report Host/Reporter Rebecca Williams, Digital Media Director Mark Brush and Senior Editor Sarah Hulett.

There were more than 860 submissions for the 2016 Scripps Howard Awards. Other winners of a Scripps Howard Award this year included The New York Times, The Oregonian, ProPublica and Stephen Henderson of the Detroit Free Press. This is Michigan Radio’s first-ever Scripps Howard Award.

Dedicated to excellence in journalism, the Scripps Howard Foundation educates, empowers and honors extraordinary journalists who illuminate community issues, and partners with impactful organizations to drive change and improve lives. Established in 1953, the Scripps Howard Foundation’s national journalism competition recognizes outstanding print, broadcast and online journalism in 15 categories.

Michigan Radio will receive its Scripps Howard Award at an event to be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Cincinnati, OH.