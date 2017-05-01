Michigan Radio Wins Twelve Michigan Associated Press Awards

Michigan Radio received twelve awards for news coverage this weekend from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors. The station was recognized with eight First Place awards and four Second Place awards in the large market radio category. The large market radio category includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit. Here is the complete list of Michigan Radio winners:

First Place

Second Place

In referring to Michigan Radio’s First Place award in the Use of Sound category, the judges commented, “This is how all radio stations should let the sound tell the story. It takes the listener along for the ride, on the water with the still camera clicking.”

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States. The Michigan Associated Press Media Editors competition features reports, feature stories, documentaries, photography as well as newscasts and sportscasts that aired in 2016 from newspapers, TV and radio stations across Michigan. The awards were formally presented at a ceremony on Sunday, April 30 in Lansing.