Michigan Radio Wraps Up Successful Fall Membership Drive

Michigan Radio wrapped up a successful fall membership drive on Wednesday evening. The station received contributions from more than 3600 donors over the seven day drive. Of those contributors, almost 1300 of them became on-going sustaining members.

“We’re extremely grateful that our listeners continue to place strong value on our service with their financial support,” said Executive Director & General Manager Steve Schram. “I salute our donors who appreciate and are willing to invest in trustworthy local journalism from Michigan Radio as well as the news and information they get from NPR.”

Michigan Radio received donations from people all across Michigan, as well as from listeners around the country and from as far away as Bangkok and Rome. In addition to the station’s over-the-air signal, Michigan Radio’s news and programs are available via the station website, the Michigan Radio smartphone app, the NPR One app, social media and email.

A sampling of comments received during the membership drive helps illustrate the passion donors feel for the station. A listener in Orion remarked, “When there is any uncertainty about the truthfulness or bias of any news presented, I can rely on NPR and Michigan Radio to present the facts and to ask the hard (and sometimes uncomfortable) questions.” Another in Grand Rapids remarked, “I love the variety and authenticity that Michigan Radio provides. I listen every day and look forward to what stories you guys have to share!”

Michigan Radio receives funding from diverse sources, with approximately 63% coming from individual donors, 22% from business underwriters, and 6% from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.