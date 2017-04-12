Michigan ranked 25th safest state to receive hospital care

A new report from a public health watchdog called the Leapfrog Group ranks Michigan the 25th best state for hospital treatment.

Of the 79 hospitals graded, 25 earned an "A," 20 earned a "B," 31 earned a "C," and three earned a "D." These ratings are based on a hospital's reported errors, as well as systems in place to prevent errors.

Michigan dropped six spots since the last Leapfrog Hospital Safety report in the fall of 2016.

Erica Mobley is a spokesperson for the nonprofit. She says hospitals that receive poor grades often make an effort to improve their practices.

"One of the most encouraging things we've seen is hospitals that have really owned up and taken responsibility for receiving poor grades," Mobley said.

She recommends patients bring a companion with them to hospitals to serve as an advocate if an error is made.

"No hospital is perfectly safe, and even hospitals that receive an 'A' still make mistakes, but there are steps that patients can take at all hospitals to reduce the odds of an error occurring to them," she said.

You can see the ratings of Michigan's hospitals here.