WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Michigan reps on Trump address: Mitchell praises agenda; Kildee says POTUS has “math problem”

By 46 minutes ago
  • President Trump's first speech before a joint session of Congress delivered themes and promises that are very familiar.
    President Trump's first speech before a joint session of Congress delivered themes and promises that are very familiar.
    Screen grab from YouTube.com

President Trump's first speech before a joint session of Congress delivered themes and promises that are very familiar. It was delivered in a tone many have remarked was more presidential and more aspirational.

Rep. Paul Michell (R) and Rep. Dan Kildee (D) joined Stateside to give a perspective of last night's speech from both sides of the aisle.

From the Republican side, Congressman Paul Mitchell, who represents Michigan's 10th District, said the speech "captured the aspirations of Americans."

"[The speech] captured the expectations that they have of the president and Congress to get things done," Rep. Mitchell said. "He did a great job of outlining the agenda over the next six to nine months, which is to repeal Obamacare, to restore health care in America, to address our tax system, which is a nightmare ... tax reform for all Americans and to get at our infrastructure, which is obviously a significant issue in Michigan and across this nation."

Mitchell explained his view about why the Affordable Care Act should be repealed, how the government can help more people get "access" to health care, and his support of the President's approach to immigration. 

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Kildee, who represents Michigan's 5th District, said he was glad to see that the president's tone was improved, but said the speech lacked substance. He also added that the president has a "math problem." 

"He wants to invest$1 trillion in infrastructure, I'm with him on that," Rep. Kildee said. "But he wants to do it and also increase defense spending by an enormous sum ... cut taxes, cut our domestic agenda. I don't know how he does it. It seems as though, as president, he has yet to embrace the fact that he has to make hard choices and not just say things that he thinks people want to hear."

Kildee added that Democrats have been working on a specific infrastructure spending proposal for a long time and he would like to see the president bring a proposal to Congress instead of just saying that he's going to "spend a trillion dollars." The congressman also took issue with Trump's generalizations about immigrants, the idea of privatizing public education and the Flint water crisis not getting a mention.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more reaction to the speech. 

Watch the full speech below.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Dan Kildee
paul mitchell
Michigan Democratic Party
Michigan Republican Party

Related Content

Watch and read analysis of President Trump's speech to Congress

By 22 hours ago
U.S. Capitol.
user Ottojula / Wikimedia Commons

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress tonight.

His address came a day after he gave an outline of his budget plan for Congress, which would increase defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs.

For this 87-year-old, civic engagement is brand new

By Feb 28, 2017
Lois Robins is a bit of a late-bloomer when it comes to politics.
courtesy of Lois Robins

There’s been a growing amount of political participation these past few months. Citizens are calling their representatives, dozens of protests pop up every weekend, and Congress people are facing massive crowds at town halls meetings.

But only a small number of Americans are considered politically engaged. A 2012 study by the Pew Research Center found that approximately 20% of adults had attended a political meeting and only 6% participated in an organized protest.

For many people, 2016 was the first time they actively participated in political events.

Michigan Muslims raise concerns about president's travel ban plans

By & Feb 22, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Flint Islamic Center held a meeting tonight to go over what the Trump administration’s immigration policies could mean for Muslim families in Michigan.

Trump had said his administration would unveil the new order this week, but a White House official says that has been delayed until next week.

The original order temporarily banning all entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and pausing the entire U.S. refugee program was blocked in the courts. The directive sparked confusion at airports and protests across the country.

Those still calling Trump's election "illegitimate" sound like the irrational birthers

By Feb 14, 2017

Well, Happy Valentine’s Day.

I hope you've gotten far more important greetings from someone close to you.

Love is important.

But sometimes, you have to learn how and when to let someone, or something go. I’ve finally accepted that Laura Ingalls Wilder is not going to come back from the dead and marry me.

And in the same vein, it's time for those who think the last presidential election was stolen to give it up. That may sound like an odd thing to say at this point.

Detroit chief's support for Trump orders raises eyebrows

By Feb 14, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Detroit Police Chief James Craig has signaled his support for President Trump’s law enforcement policies, raising some eyebrows around Detroit.

Craig spoke about Trump’s recent pro-police executive orders with Neil Cavuto on Fox News last week.

Michigan Democrats take issue with Trump's EPA directive

By Emma Winowiecki Jan 25, 2017
Courtesy Nan Palmero / Creative Commons -- http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some of Michigan's congressional representatives are worried about new rules from the Trump administration.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Representative Dan Kildee wrote a letter to the president expressing their concerns about a directive that forbids the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from ordering any new contracts or grants.

The lawmakers fear that this directive could "jeopardize much-needed federal funding for Flint."

Kildee proposes ban on certain fish farming, farmer feels "bullied"

By Feb 9, 2017
Harrietta Hills Trout Farms co-owner Dan Vogler wants to produce up to 300,000 pounds of trout at the historic Grayling Fish Hatchery.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Congressman Dan Kildee, D-Flint, is proposing a ban on certain types of fish farming in the Great Lakes region.  

In Fenton today, Kildee said federal laws are needed to replace a patchwork of state laws in the region that are insufficient to regulate the aquaculture industry.    

“These fish farms create all sorts of pollution…and increase the likelihood of significant impact on habitat,” says Kildee.  

Here are Kildee’s two bills:

Kildee calls for states to follow federal ethics, transparency rules

By Jan 17, 2017
Congressman Dan Kildee
Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Dan Kildee

As Governor Rick Snyder prepares to deliver his seventh State of the State address, a potential candidate to replace him has called for ethics rules that would align Michigan with what the federal government requires.

Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) has proposed a federal law to require state lawmakers to disclose their sources of income and possible conflicts of interest. That’s the same standard applied to members of Congress.

Michigan congressmen urge U.S. and Canadian governments to reject nuclear waste site near Lake Huron

By Feb 1, 2017
Ontario Power Generation

Members of Michigan's congressional delegation have sent letters to the Trump administration and the Canadian government in hopes of stopping a planned nuclear waste site along Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation wants to store low and intermediate level radioactive waste less than a mile from Lake Huron.  The utility insists the plan is safe and other options are too expensive.

The Canadian government is taking public comment on the proposal.    