Michigan resident held for nearly three hours at DTW. Officials seemed to have “no clear guidance"

  • Protesters inside the McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport. Thousands gathered there on Sunday to oppose President Trump's executive order on immigration.
    Courtesy of Carey Swanson

President Trump continues to defend his immigration order that clamps a temporary ban on U.S. entry for travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, and refugees from around the world. And he continues to insist it "is not a Muslim ban."

Despite the nationwide protests, the confusion and the mounting questions, Trump said "all is going well."

Lawyers who spent long hours trying to help travelers blindsided by the president's action beg to differ.

Jamil Khuja is one of those attorneys. He went to Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to help an Iranian green card holder who had been blocked from re-entering the country.

As far as we know, this man is the only person yet to have been detained at DTW. We tried to confirm exact numbers with Customs and Border Patrol in Michigan, but they did not respond to our request over the weekend.

The man, who declined an interview for fear it would affect his green card renewal status, is originally from Iran. For seven or eight years now, the man has lived in Michigan as a permanent resident.

He was returning home from a work conference in Europe when officials at DTW detained him and proceeded to question him for two and a half hours about his life, his family and more.

Most concerning to Khuja was that officials confiscated the man's phone and inspected his photos and social media accounts.

While the border agents were "very professional," Khuja said they had "no clear guidance" in terms of how to deal with the situation.

For the full interview, including a more detailed description of the incident and Khuja's response to those that say this is the price we pay for security, listen above.

Related Content

Detroit Metro swamped with protests against Trump immigration order

By 16 hours ago
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Chanting slogans like “No ban, no wall!” and “Refugees are welcome here,” thousands of protesters jammed parts of Detroit Metro Airport Sunday evening.

It was yet another demonstration against President Trump’s executive order that bars arrivals of immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Does Governor Snyder approve of President Trump's ban on Muslims?

By & 11 hours ago

Thousands of protesters gathered yesterday at Detroit Metro Airport and in Dearborn, Hamtramck, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Iraqi Christians, Syrian refugees were supposed to come to Michigan this week

By 6 hours ago
A boy in a refugee camp in Turkey.
United Nations Development Programme / Flickr

An Iraqi man planned to come join his wife and child in Michigan later this year. They’d been issued special visas because of his wife’s work as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq. But when word started getting out last week about a looming crackdown on immigration, he changed his plans. By Wednesday, he was doing everything he could to get out of Iraq immediately.

National security and the travel ban

By 6 hours ago

Yesterday I was talking to State Senator David Knezek of Dearborn Heights about a tax bill, when I decided to ask him what he thought of the president’s sudden order barring entry to this country from seven Muslim nations.

I would normally never ask a first-term state senator to comment on a foreign policy initiative by the president of the United States. But these are not normal times, and Dave Knezek is not just another state senator. He served two tours of duty in Iraq.

Michigan grapples with ban on refugees, citizens from 7 countries: "We're in total crisis."

By Jan 28, 2017
Thomas Hawk/flickr collective commons

A Syrian refugee living in Michigan was waiting for his wife to join him in the next couple of weeks.

“There’s no hope of that happening now,” says Sean de Four, vice president of refugee resettlement at Samaritas.

Another 16 refugees were scheduled to arrive in the state next week, he says. Half are from Iraq and the others are from Syria. Now de Four’s received word that all of those resettlements have been canceled, and the refugees will remain in a camp in Turkey.