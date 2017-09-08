WUOMFM

Michigan State hires law firm for Title IX program review

A law firm has been hired to review Michigan State University's Title IX program.

The school said Friday that the Husch Blackwell firm was hired this month as part of its commitment to "strengthening efforts to combat sexual violence."

The firm is to focus on Title IX compliance, crisis and advocacy support services, prevention and education programs, awareness and outreach, and campus feedback.

Michigan State says the review, which was announced in April, is expected to take several months.

The school conducted a Title IX investigation after three football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The former players were dismissed for violating the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

They were kicked off the football team after criminal charges against them were made public.

