Michigan State Police chief faces internal discipline review

Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Etue faces an internal review by the professional standards division of the department she leads over a controversial Facebook post.

The post called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates” and “degenerates.” Col. Etue took the post down after it went public and apologized for sharing it.

But it appears she may have violated the department’s social media policy, which says, among other things that posts on personal social media sites should not impair working relationships, or damage the public perception of the department.

A department spokesperson says the results of the review will be shared with the department’s human resources, which will make a final determination. Etue be handed a written reprimand or a five-day suspension if found responsible.