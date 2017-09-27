WUOMFM

Michigan State Police director apologizes for Facebook post calling NFL players "degenerates"

    Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue has apologized for a Facebook post that called NFL players protesting during the national anthem "degenerates."
The director of the Michigan State Police has apologized for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting during the national anthem "degenerates."

The message shared by Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue on her Facebook page Sunday calls the players "millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans." The post also calls the protesters "rich, entitled, ungrateful." The posting was signed, "We the People."

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to draw attention to social inequality and police treatment of black people.

Attorney Leonard Mungo, who has represented troopers in civil disputes with the department, said the posting demonstrates "kind of a dangerous mindset for someone in her powerful position."

Spokeswoman Shanon Banner told the Detroit Free Press that Etue's Facebook post was not about race.

