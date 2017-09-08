Michigan State University tops $1.5 billion fundraising goal

"Go Green" has some added meaning in East Lansing today.

Michigan State University officials say the university has reached an important fundraising goal.

Six years ago, MSU officials quietly launched the “Empower Extraordinary” campaign.

The campaign to raise $1.5 billion dollars to fund expansion of the East Lansing university’s business, medicine and music programs became public three years ago.

As of today, university officials say the campaign has met its goal, a full year ahead of schedule.

Money raised through the campaign is also funding expanded scholarship opportunities for students.

Officials say roughly 230,000 alumni and others have contributed to the campaign. About 60% of the gifts have come from individual donors, and graduates have contributed 36%.