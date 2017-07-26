Michigan still hoping to reel in tech manufacturer, despite losing bid to Wisconsin

Stateside’s conversation with Dustin Walsh, senior reporter at Crain’s Detroit Business.

Michigan has been in fierce competition with other Midwest states to lure in Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn. The company had announced intentions to build a massive plant in the United States but didn’t immediately specify where, launching a tax incentive bidding war among the contending states.

Dustin Walsh, a senior reporter at Crain’s Detroit Business, told Stateside President Donald Trump is expected to announce today that new plant will go to Wisconsin. But Michigan may yet get a "runner-up prize,” with Foxconn planning to announce more investments in other states.

The news comes the same day Gov. Rick Snyder signed the Good Jobs for Michigan tax incentives package in Rochester Hills, which was meant to attract Foxconn to the state.

“The legislation is really designed to allow any Michigan company that’s going to expand or relocate … but there was a special provision added specifically for Foxconn where it specified any employee that creates 3,000 jobs or more will get a touch better rate [than other companies],” Walsh said.

A Michigan investment, potentially in Romulus or Lyon Township, would likely be smaller than the 3,000-job, $10 billion plant awarded to Wisconsin, Walsh said, but could still be substantial.

Walsh also discussed the national, Michigan and Wisconsin political implications of the deal.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)