WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Michigan still hoping to reel in tech manufacturer, despite losing bid to Wisconsin

By 1 hour ago
  • Foxconn is a massive electronics manufacturing corporation that makes tech hardware for several major international companies, including Apple, Hewlett-Packard and Dell.
    Foxconn is a massive electronics manufacturing corporation that makes tech hardware for several major international companies, including Apple, Hewlett-Packard and Dell.
    Matthias Gutjahr / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 


Michigan has been in fierce competition with other Midwest states to lure in Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn. The company had announced intentions to build a massive plant in the United States but didn’t immediately specify where, launching a tax incentive bidding war among the contending states.

Dustin Walsh, a senior reporter at Crain’s Detroit Business, told Stateside President Donald Trump is expected to announce today that new plant will go to Wisconsin. But Michigan may yet get a "runner-up prize,” with Foxconn planning to announce more investments in other states.

The news comes the same day Gov. Rick Snyder signed the Good Jobs for Michigan tax incentives package in Rochester Hills, which was meant to attract Foxconn to the state.

“The legislation is really designed to allow any Michigan company that’s going to expand or relocate … but there was a special provision added specifically for Foxconn where it specified any employee that creates 3,000 jobs or more will get a touch better rate [than other companies],” Walsh said.

A Michigan investment, potentially in Romulus or Lyon Township, would likely be smaller than the 3,000-job, $10 billion plant awarded to Wisconsin, Walsh said, but could still be substantial.

Walsh also discussed the national, Michigan and Wisconsin political implications of the deal.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
tax breaks
tax incentives

Related Content

Tax incentives for big businesses head to governor

By Jul 12, 2017
morguefile user Penywise / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

State lawmakers passed legislation to give big tax incentives to a handful of large employers Wednesday. 

The bills would let approved companies keep all or part of the state income taxes withheld from their employees’ paychecks. The companies would have to meet job-creation targets and pay their workers average or above-average wages. 

Michigan uses more tax breaks than most other states

By Mar 7, 2017
Photograph of Downtown Detroit
Ifmuth / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Michigan uses more tax incentive programs than the average state, according to a new study by the Upjohn Institute.

The report shows that Michigan gives more tax breaks to businesses than most neighboring states. Michigan's total incentives in 2015 were also higher than the national average.

Tim Bartik, Upjohn Institute senior economist and the study's main author, said business incentive programs can end up costing states a lot of tax revenue.

Governor tries to salvage biz tax breaks, meets with House speaker

By Jul 11, 2017
Looking up into the rotunda of the Michigan Capitol.
user cedarbenddrive/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The state House meets tomorrow, and Governor Rick Snyder hopes lawmakers will vote on a controversial set of business incentives.

Governor Snyder is trying to salvage an incentive deal that he says could mean thousands of jobs for Michigan. He met Tuesday with state House Speaker Tom Leonard and several other Republican House members.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between Snyder and Leonard since the Speaker abruptly canceled a vote on the incentive three weeks ago.