WUOMFM

Michigan Supreme Court hears cases on criminal and civil rights

By 33 minutes ago

Credit user southerfried / morguefile

The Michigan Supreme Court convened in Lansing this week.

Whether or not a student can sue a religious school under the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act was one question before the Court Thursday.

Bettina Winkler was a student at Notre Dame Marist Academy middle school. She was denied admission to the affiliated high school. Winkler says it’s because she has a learning disability.

Nicholas Roumel is Winkler’s attorney. He said Winkler was the only middle school student that wasn’t accepted to the high school.

“She’s been stigmatized by her disability, stigmatized by her non-admission,” he said. “Sure she can go to a public school but that’s not what she and her family wanted.”

The school argues that civil courts don’t have jurisdiction to review a religious school’s admissions decisions.

Winkler believes, “This case will decide what the appropriate balance is between students’ strong rights under a statute to be free from discrimination and the church’s rights under the constitution to practice their religion without interference.”

The other case involved a defendants’ right to an attorney during a preliminary hearing.

Gary Lewis rejected his attorney during his preliminary hearing and was eventually kicked out of the courtroom himself. He was later convicted at trial.

Dan Korobkin is the deputy legal director for the ACLU of Michigan. He says defendants need an attorney at the preliminary hearing because that is their chance to test the state’s evidence before trial. 

“In our country you have a right to a lawyer and we can’t allow convictions to stand when a lawyer has been completely removed from the case,” he said.

Tags: 
michigan supreme court

Related Content

Michigan Supreme Court looks at decisions at Catholic school

By Apr 10, 2017
Subterranean / Wikimedia Commons

The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in an uncommon case: Can courts intervene when religious schools reject students?

Churches and faith-based schools operate with broad protections under the First Amendment. But this case raises questions about whether a student claiming discrimination can overcome that legal threshold.

The parents of a girl who was rejected by Notre Dame Preparatory School in Pontiac say she was illegally turned down in 2014 because of a learning disability.