Michigan Supreme Court looks at decisions at Catholic school

The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in an uncommon case: Can courts intervene when religious schools reject students?

Churches and faith-based schools operate with broad protections under the First Amendment. But this case raises questions about whether a student claiming discrimination can overcome that legal threshold.

The parents of a girl who was rejected by Notre Dame Preparatory School in Pontiac say she was illegally turned down in 2014 because of a learning disability.

The Roman Catholic school denies any discrimination and insists the girl was rejected for 9th grade because of low grades. Lawyers for Notre Dame Preparatory say state and federal courts already have carved out protections for their decisions.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Thursday.