Michigan Supreme Court names its next chief justice

  • Michigan Hall of Justice
The Michigan Supreme Court has named a new chief justice.

Justices unanimously chose Stephen Markman Friday as the new chief. He'll succeed Chief Justice Robert Young, who's held the job since 2011.

Markman was first appointed to the court in 1999 and re-elected in later years.

In a statement issued by the court, Markman says his primary responsibility is to make sure the system of justice is "made readily and fairly available to all."

Markman served as a federal prosecutor, nominated by former President George H. W. Bush, and as an assistant U.S. attorney general, nominated by former President Ronald Reagan.

Markman also served on the Michigan Court of Appeals and was in private practice at a Detroit firm.

He lives in Mason and is married with two sons.

