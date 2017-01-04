WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Michigan tech ideas turn heads at Vegas electronics show

By 9 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • The interior of FCA's Portal concept vehicle.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The interior of FCA's Portal concept vehicle.
    Jeremy Korzeniewski / Autoblog.com
  • The Portal on display includes voice-biometric and facial recognition technologies.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The Portal on display includes voice-biometric and facial recognition technologies.
    Jeremy Korzeniewski / Autoblog.com

The Consumer Electronics Show, an annual display of the world's most fantastical gadgets, starts tomorrow in Las Vegas.

Traditionally, the show has been devoted to gizmos that belong in your house or your hand: video game systems, televisions, home appliances, cell phones, and so on. Michigan’s largest manufacturing and engineering firms – the auto-makers and their suppliers – haven’t had much to contribute.

But with the growing role of technology in the automotive industry, particularly as it relates to mobility, Michigan companies are taking a bigger role at the CES.

Erin Marquis is covering the CES media preview days for autoblog.com. She told us that Chrysler’s Portal concept vehicle was particularly impressive – and not only because it can drive itself. It also has voice-biometric and facial recognition technologies, which allows drivers to start the car with their face and voice alone.

“This kind of technology is already filtering into cars,” Marquis said. “We’re seeing it kind of trickle down where it seems like a high-tech concept now but in five years you’re going to see it popping up in higher-end vehicles so it will come down slowly to more moderate vehicles. So in 15 or 20 years this a car everyone’s going to be driving.”

Other Michigan products on display at the show include litter boxes that clean themselves and headphones made with sustainable resources. Listen above to the full interview with Erin Marquis to hear more about Michigan’s most cutting-edge tech ideas.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
autonomous cars
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Related Content

Self-driving Chevy Bolts soon to hit metro Detroit streets

By Dec 15, 2016
General Motors

General Motors' CEO Mary Barra announced Thursday that the automaker will be testing autonomous vehicles on the streets of Detroit soon.

Self-driving Chevy Bolts are already being tested in California and Arizona.  The Bolt is GM's new long-range electric car.

Michigan's bad weather makes it ideal for the next place to test how safe and reliable self-driving cars can be, said Barra – on a day when the high temperature reached 16 degrees.

"This will be our main location for cold weather, as well as winter driving conditions," she said.

The evolution from Motor City to Mobility City

By Nick Wallace Nov 16, 2016
Dave Pinter / HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

For the last century, almost since the day Henry Ford’s first assembly line started rolling in 1913, Detroit has been known as the Motor City. It was a regional point of pride that cars made in Michigan could be found zipping down roadways in every U.S. state and across the globe.

That image has been battered in recent decades as factories have been shuttered and work forces trimmed. But today a new vision is emerging, one in which Detroit specializes not only in building cars, but in all things transportation. That includes new technologies like autonomous vehicles, but it also means connecting those technologies to services like public transportation and bike shares.

In short: everything that moves people, goods, or information from point A to point B. Call it the “Mobility City.”

Ready or not, self-driving cars will be sharing the road with you soon

By Bryce Huffman Dec 9, 2016
Governor Rick Snyder signing the bill that will allow for autonomous vehicles to be driven on public roads.
Ryan Burklow / Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder

Self-driving cars are officially hitting roads in the near future.

Governor Rick Snyder signed a new law that allows autonomous vehicles to begin testing on public roads.

According to state officials, Michigan becomes the first state to make detailed regulations for autonomous car research and development by signing this law.

This law defines how self-driving cars can be used on public roads, including testing the vehicles, ride-sharing services and eventually commercial use by the public.