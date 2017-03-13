WUOMFM

Michigan utilities: Power restored to more than 1M; more than 40,000 still in the dark Monday

Michigan’s major utilities have restored power to the vast majority of those who lost it after last Wednesday’s unprecedented windstorm.

But there are still more than 45,000 households now going on day six without power and heat, most of them in and around Detroit.

DTE Energy says it had restored power to about 755,000 customers early Monday — more than 90% of the roughly 800,000 without it.

The utility says it expects to restore power to the remaining customers by 11:30 pm Monday.

In terms of causing power outages, DTE calls last week’s windstorm about seven times worse than a “typical catastrophic storm.” The company estimates that 11,000 power lines went down.

Consumers Energy had planned to restore power to more than 350,000 of its customers by Sunday. But as of mid-day Monday, it was still working to restore power to about 700 people, according to a utility spokesperson.

Consumers reports the storm took down 9,000 lines in its service area.

