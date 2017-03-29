Michigan will require reports of deaths of pregnant women

A new Michigan law requires doctors or hospitals to report deaths of women during pregnancy or within one year of pregnancy.

The requirement starts April 6. The state has been collecting information on maternal deaths for years, but reporting was voluntary.

The goal is to understand the factors associated with the deaths in an effort to prevent more of them. The state health department says as many as 100 Michigan women a year die during pregnancy or within a year of pregnancy.

Maternal mortality rates have been on the rise in the United States over the last 20 years. It was reported last year that there were 28 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births, a significant increase from previous years.