Michigan woman’s story of abuse forever changed America’s view of domestic violence

“All she wanted to do was leave.”

 

That’s how Barbara Niess-May, executive director of SafeHouse Center in Ann Arbor, described the case of Francine Hughes of Dansville, Michigan.

Domestic violence prevention efforts resulted in part from national attention to the Francine Hughes case.
On March 9, 1977, Hughes ended 13 years of abuse from her husband James. She waited until he was asleep, poured gasoline around his bed and set it on fire. He died as a result.

Hughes was later charged with first-degree murder, but was found not guilty because of temporary insanity.

Francine Hughes Wilson passed away last week at the age of 69. Niess-May joined Stateside to discuss the impact of the trial on domestic violence prevention efforts.

Back in the early days of the domestic violence prevention movement, it was hard for the loose network of organizations to work together, Niess-May said. That changed when Francine Hughes’ case was made into a TV movie starring Farrah Fawcett. The movie was called The Burning Bed. The movie, Niess-May said, helped spur a national movement “to truly bring to light what was happening in many homes across the United States.”

Eventually, the case and the movie “spurred more programs, more shelters, more volunteerism, and more attention” to the issue of domestic violence.

From Niess-May’s perspective, the changes that Francine Hughes’ story brought to the culture are largely positive. Today, domestic violence shelters and legal reforms have not only helped survivors, but also decreased the number of assailants who wind up dead. Women who, like Hughes, endure “years of abuse and years of promises,” now have more options.

Still, Niess-May encourages everyone to watch The Burning Bed. “I don’t think people understand from where it is that we came, but still how far we have to go, because there are still some things in that film that exist today,” she said.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to Francine for her willingness to be brave and to really push this case through and stay strong,” added Niess-May. “That had to have been so hard.”

The Burning Bed, based on the case of the late Michigan resident Francine Hughes

Helping doctors spot "reproductive coercion:" when men sabotage birth control

By Oct 12, 2016
Yes, this is a real thing.

But if you've never heard of reproductive coercion before, you're not alone.

It's a dimension of domestic and intimate partner violence that's only recently been recognized by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. And researchers just started studying it in the last 15 years or so.

Heather McCauley, an epidemiologist and an assistant professor at Michigan State University, says she first heard about it through a colleague.

After Dearborn Heights murders, what can communities do to protect victims of domestic violence?

By Oct 3, 2016
SafeHouse Center director Barbara Niess-May told us community is key in preventing domestic violence and protecting victims.
A couple of weeks ago in Dearborn Heights, four children were killed and their mother was bound, slashed with a box cutter and shot in the foot.

The man charged with the crime is her husband. The same man murdered his previous wife in 1991.

To talk about the best ways to hold domestic violence assailants accountable and keeping victims or potential victims safe, we turned to Barbara Niess-May, director of SafeHouse Center in Washtenaw County.

New laws provide more protections to victims of domestic violence

By Sarah Hulett Jul 14, 2016
A new law will help victims of domestic violence get out of shared cell phone plans with their accused abusers. Prior to this law, victims did not have a way to cancel or change their cell phone plans unless they were the primary account holder. Under the new law, victims who have a personal protection order would be able to get a court order from a judge to cancel or transfer their cell phone or data plan that they share with an accused abuser. 

Carla Blinkhorn, CEO of the YWCA West Central Michigan, says cell phones can be dangerous for individuals in a violent relationship.

Domestic violence bills clear Michigan Legislature

By Virginia Gordan Apr 20, 2016
A bipartisan  package of bills that would increase protections for domestic violence victims in Michigan is heading to Gov. Rick Snyder for signature.

"I think we have antiquated domestic violence laws in Michigan," said State Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland, sponsor of one of the bills. "And I think this is a first step to righting the ship and making things right."

One bill in the package would allow victims to include their pets in personal protection orders. 

Kosowski said abusers often threaten  family pets as a means of controlling their victims.