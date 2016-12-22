WUOMFM

Michiganders are getting ready for the holidays

By Michael Schramm 2 hours ago
  Lansing Capitol in December 2015.
    Lansing Capitol in December 2015.
    user ellenm1 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

We're days away from holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah.

And Michiganders are celebrating.

On Instagram, people are posting all the holiday things. Decorations, presents, baking, you name it.

We thought we'd give you a taste of what's being posted.

 

Related Content

One last look... pictures of Michigan celebrating Halloween

By Michael Schramm Nov 1, 2016
Courtesy aotaro / Creative Commons -- http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some people may be excited that we're finally out of the Halloween woods, not having to think about costumes, ghosts, or trick-or-treating. But for those who want just a bit more, we have your back.

Let's take one last look at Halloween by seeing how some in Michigan celebrated last night.

Of course, little kids were on the prowl in cute costumes.

 

Need some holiday baking tips? This Port Huron pie baker’s secrets sell for $100

By Paula Friedrich Dec 21, 2015
Paula Friedrich / Michigan Radio

When you’re driving into Lexington, Michigan on M-25, you pass this house with a teeny wooden sign out front: “Mary’s Pie Shop: Ho’Made.” No store front, just a house. I loved it as soon as I saw it.

“That’s so cute,” I said to Daniel, my friend whose family has a cottage down the road.  

“Have you been there? Who’s Mary?”

“She's so cool! But I think she’s retired,” he said. “They sell her DVD in the general store. It costs $100.”

It’s true. It does. It’s totally real.

The search begins for Michigan's official Christmas tree

By Jul 4, 2014

It may only be July, but Michigan has already begun its search for this year's official Christmas tree.

People can nominate their picks for trees that could fit the bill.

Usually 10 to 15 trees are nominated, and the one that's chosen must be easy to access.

But the process isn't a quick one.

The search begins in the summer to allow enough time to prepare, choose, harvest, and transport the tree to the Capitol.

Lauren Leeds is a spokeswoman for the state. She says cutting down these trees often also helps the surrounding area.

Michigan musicians record Christmas CD to support children in need

By Dec 18, 2013

It's December. That means the airwaves are filled with Holly Jolly Christmases, White Christmases, Jingle Bell Rock and that ever-present Little Drummer Boy.

So, in the interest of public service, we thought we'd present a way for you to hear some fresh holiday music, performed by Michigan artists. The CD is called "A Michigan Christmas of Hope."

Holy Cross Children's Services will receive every penny of money raised from the CD. It's one of the largest private providers of specialized schools and children's services in Michigan.

Devin Scillian is best known as the anchor on WDIV-TV in Detroit. But, he's also built quite a following as a singer-songwriter. And, joining Devin is Russ Russell of Holy Cross Children's Services. 

Listen to the full interview above.

Lansing Christmas Tree search begins

By Jun 7, 2013
http://www.wnem.com/

School’s out and summer means sun tans, barbeques, beach days, and…searching for Christmas Trees?

The hunt for the state holiday tree has begun. Michigan needs a 65-foot-tall evergreen that can sparkle on the lawn of the Capitol building in November.

“Everyone laughs that the process starts in June,” said Kurt Weiss with Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget, “But that’s when the process starts.”