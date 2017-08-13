Michiganders speak out against terrorism in Charlottesville, VA

Peace vigils were held across the state Sunday in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Charlottesville.

More than two hundred people stood at the state capitol in Lansing. There were also vigils in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Falcon River says she is a survivor of a KKK attack and was at the vigil.

She says people need to talk about racism in this country.

“There's no way to turn away from it now, there's no way to ignore it, and if you're not a part of the solution, you're a part of the problem,” River said.

People held posters that ranged from messages of peace to messages of activism and anti-President Trump sentiments.

Benjamin Rose is a Lansing teen who says he was shocked by what happened in Charlottesville, VA.

“I don't really feel like it's okay to just stand by and watch when these atrocities are being committed, and I feel like I had to do something, no matter how small it could be,” Rose said.

One man was arrested by Lansing police at the vigil after an altercation with a white supremacist.

Several Michigan elected officials have also spoken out against the violence in Virginia.