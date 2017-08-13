WUOMFM

Michiganders speak out against terrorism in Charlottesville, VA

By 4 hours ago
  • People at a peace vigil at State Capitol
    People at a peace vigil at State Capitol
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Peace vigils were held across the state Sunday in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Charlottesville.

More than two hundred people stood at the state capitol in Lansing. There were also vigils in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Falcon River says she is a survivor of a KKK attack and was at the vigil.

She says people need to talk about racism in this country.

“There's no way to turn away from it now, there's no way to ignore it, and if you're not a part of the solution, you're a part of the problem,” River said.

People held posters that ranged from messages of peace to messages of activism and anti-President Trump sentiments.

Benjamin Rose is a Lansing teen who says he was shocked by what happened in Charlottesville, VA.

“I don't really feel like it's okay to just stand by and watch when these atrocities are being committed, and I feel like I had to do something, no matter how small it could be,” Rose said.

One man was arrested by Lansing police at the vigil after an altercation with a white supremacist.

Several Michigan elected officials have also spoken out against the violence in Virginia. 

Tags: 
charlottesville
virginia
white supremicist
protesters

Related Content

Maumee, OH mayor says man accused of driving car into VA crowd not representative of town

By 5 hours ago
Cop Car parked sideways in a driveway
Tyler Scott

The Mayor of Maumee, Ohio is hoping James A. Fields doesn’t give his town a bad name.

Fields is the man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people who were protesting a rally organized by white nationalists and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr says he didn’t like seeing what he called “all the hatred” in Charlottesville over the weekend; but it only got worse when it turned out Fields lived nearby.

Here's how Michigan Senators, Reps are responding to Charlottesville

By 9 hours ago
Donald Trump tweet
@realDonaldTrump Twitter

As violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, some of Michigan's lawmakers took to social media. Republican Congressman Justin Amash slammed the President's initial statements, which blamed the unrest on "all sides;" while GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell said "given the range of views expressed today - I will leave everyone to make their own assessment of the factors that lead and contributed to this shameful day," and noted that "the white supremacist are revolting to me."