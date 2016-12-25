Michigan's chief justice wants to reform jury duty system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The outgoing chief justice of Michigan's Supreme Court is pushing to move the state's jury duty system to one that eases wait times.

Chief Justice Robert Young Jr. tells the Detroit Free Press that Michigan's jury process is "extraordinarily stupid," as people often get called for jury duty only to sit around in a courthouse before being sent home.

Young says jury duty is an important obligation for U.S. citizens and that the court shouldn't burden them by wasting their time.

Under Young's proposal, prospective jurors would have appointments with the court and could be notified on their smartphones about when they are and are not needed.

Young's term as the court's chief justice is set to end in early January, although he'll remain on the seven-member bench.