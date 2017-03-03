WUOMFM

Michigan's congressional delegation pushes back against proposed Great Lakes funding cut

  • U.S Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) talks to reporters inside a sporting goods store in Fenton.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan’s congressional delegation is showing bi-partisan opposition to reports the Trump administration plans to slash funding for the Great Lakes.

Published reports say the White House wants to slash spending on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by 97%, from $300 million to $10 million.  The initiative is part of an Environmental Protection Agency program for funding that pays for pollution cleanup. 

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said there’s too much at stake to cut the funding. 

“The resources from the Great Lakes Initiative are what we use to…stop Asian Carp.  So this is very serious,” says Stabenow, who also notes the potential impact on Michigan’s $16 billion boating industry, $7 billion fishing industry and tourism in general.

Freshman Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell also opposes any cuts, saying the “program is critical to preserving our beautiful Great Lakes.” He's one of 26 lawmakers in the region who signed a letter to President Trump today.

Flint Democrat Dan Kildee says “Protecting the Great Lakes has never been a partisan issue and it shouldn’t be now under a new administration.”

The White House plans to release its final budget plan later this month. 

