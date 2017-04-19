WUOMFM

Michigan's new energy law gives state more options

  • Solar panels
    Michigan's new energy law could boost renewables
    Ford Motor Company / Flickr

"Michigan is going to control its own energy future."

That's Michigan Agency for Energy Executive Director Valerie Brader, describing the benefits of the state's new energy law, which goes into effect tomorrow.

The law removes the cap on how much utilities can use energy efficiency and renewable energy to meet the state's energy needs, says Brader.

She says energy efficiency projects have already saved the state $4 billion since 2008, and there's the potential for even more, especially if energy efficiency is the cheapest way to meet demand for power. 

"We're either going to use less energy or we're going to buy more coal and more gas from other states to fuel our power stations," says Brader.

The new law also removes a prohibition against on-bill financing, a method for residential customers to pay for energy efficiency improvements in their home over time, rather than paying the whole cost up front.

"Let's say you put new insulation in your house," Brader says. "There's an upfront cost to that, but you'd have lower energy bills right away. Well, if you could pay the cost over time while you're paying your energy bill, you could end up with the overall the same bill for a while, and then lower bills later."

The details of how on-bill financing will work statewide have yet to be finalized, says Brader. But Holland's city-run utility is preparing to offer the financing option first, and that could become one of the models for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, should they decide to offer the option.

The law also gives customers the option of demanding more renewable energy, even if it's not the cheapest option. That means companies like General Motors, which plans to use 100% renewable energy by 2050 for all its operations, can opt to pay more for it -- and utilities will have to provide it.

Brader says that's an example of the flexibility of the law. 

Another example of the law's flexibility, she says, is utilities will no longer be locked into projects that turn out to be more costly than anticipated. Either the utilities or the Michigan Public Service Commission can pull the plug on projects that are not offering the benefits they promised.

She says that will avoid situations that have happened in other states -- where utilities have had to continue construction of new coal or nuclear power plants despite staggering cost overruns, when solar and wind costs are plummeting.

Related Content

Making energy efficiency projects pay off, right away

By Jan 5, 2017
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

The U.S. EPA estimates that companies in Michigan waste up to a third of the energy they buy because of inefficient buildings and equipment.

But most of the companies just keep paying those high energy bills, month after month, because they can't make a business case for a big energy efficiency project. The payback for the upgrades takes too long – often ten or more years.

Andy Levin is the CEO of Lean and Green Michigan.

Traverse City hopes to get 100% of its electricity from renewable energy

By Virginia Gordan Dec 20, 2016
Traverse City.
Bernt Rostad / FLICKR - HTTP://MICHRAD.IO/1LXRDJM

Traverse City wants to get all its electricity for city operations from clean, renewable energy sources by 2020, according to a resolution passed unanimously by the City Commission on Monday.

The resolution calls for using wind, solar, geothermal, and landfill gas to meet 100% of its electricity needs for city buildings, operations, and street lights. 

According to City Commissioner Tim Werner, the city accounts for 3 to 4% of total electricity use in the Traverse City area.

Will there be big changes in how we get our energy?

By Nov 15, 2016
Courtesy of Duke Energy

President-elect Donald Trump has called global warming "a very expensive hoax," despite agreement among the vast majority of climate scientists that climate change is happening now and is mainly human-caused. Trump has also put climate change skeptic Myron Ebell in charge of his EPA transition team.

Environmental group says new energy law is pretty good

By Dec 21, 2016
DTE Energy / via Twitter

The Michigan Environmental Council says energy legislation signed into law by Governor Snyder on Wednesday is a vast improvement over earlier versions.

The initial package proposed to eliminate Michigan's 10% renewable energy mandate, as well as eliminate a mandate to reduce electricity demand by one percent per year.

Instead, after months of negotiations, the renewable mandate was boosted, to 15% by the year 2021, and electric utilities must still reduce demand by at least one percent a year.