WUOMFM

Microsoft to move Michigan technology headquarters to downtown Detroit

By 38 minutes ago
  • Microsoft is currently in the Town Center in Southfield. The company hopes that the move will benefit Detroit.
    Microsoft is currently in the Town Center in Southfield. The company hopes that the move will benefit Detroit.
    Google

Software maker Microsoft plans to move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center to downtown Detroit in early 2018.

The Redmond, Washington-based company and Detroit-based real estate business Bedrock announced Friday that Microsoft will use more than 40,000 square feet in Bedrock's One Campus Martius building.

The technology center is one of more than 40 worldwide and is used to bring together resources for customers. Microsoft currently has office space in the Detroit suburb of Southfield.

Bedrock founding partner Dan Gilbert, who also started Quicken Loans, says in a statement that the center will help Detroit's revitalization by providing a "much-needed resource for Detroit-based businesses" and "connect Detroiters with a wider global network."

Tags: 
microsoft
techonology
Detroit

Related Content

Detroit wants more residents to take advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit

By Jan 26, 2017
Detroit health department employee Mariah Allen says the EITC will be a "great relief" for her family.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Tens of thousands of Detroit households who qualify for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit don’t claim it, leaving tens of millions of dollars on the table.

Now, the city is expanding services to help eligible residents get that money.

The Earned Income Tax Credit helps lower-income working families, and it’s a substantial boost for many. The average EITC refund is $2400.

Detroit: First year out of bankruptcy (a Detroit Journalism Cooperative documentary)

By Dec 21, 2015
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

A special report looking at the progress, struggles, and failures in Detroit during the city’s first year out of bankruptcy: