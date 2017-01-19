A Minute with Mike: Voting a “big farce” and other reasons why some didn’t vote

A Minute with Mike on Stateside

Hello, my fellow Michiganeers, it’s your friendly neighbor-radio hood Mike Blank. Just in case you’ve been trapped in an abandoned copper mine in the Upper Peninsula since November and you haven’t heard, we’re about to get a new president.

I try not to focus on political issues during our brief time together. However, the one thing that stood out about this election to me was the staggering number of people who did not vote. Roughly 47% of registered voters stayed away from their local school gymnasium, church, or community center on Election Day. And it wasn’t because of the funky smell.

So this past weekend I cultivated some motivation to be motivated and went out walking the streets, with an actual purpose this time: to find out why others had no motivation to vote.

To hear what people told me, listen above.

Disclaimer: “A Minute with Mike may not fulfill appropriate levels of hilarity with all listeners. If you experience dizziness, nausea, bed sores, apathy, confusion, increased yawning, a sense of impending doom, hiccups, and/or an immediate craving for fried foods, please have your funny-bone examined immediately.”

