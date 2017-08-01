Mixtape: New music from The Accidentals, The War and Treaty, and Jessie Ray and the Carolina Catfish

Stateside’s conversation with John Sinkevics, editor and publisher of Local Spins.

It's time for our monthly check-in on the music scene on the west side of the state.

John Sinkevics is the editor and publisher of LocalSpins.com, where he highlights up-and-coming artists and music happenings in the area. This time, we’re putting the spotlight on three West Michigan bands.

Savannah Buist and Katie Larson are a young Traverse City string duo who met in high school. Between the two of them, they play a dozen instruments. Their group, The Accidentals, are releasing their first album “Odyssey," which is gaining both national and international attention.

The War and Treaty is a husband and wife duo based in Albion that released a debut album in July. Michael Trotter was serving in the military in Iraq where he learned how to play the piano in an old palace formerly owned by Saddam Hussein. Eventually, he was asked to write songs for soldiers’ memorial ceremonies. When he moved back to the U.S., he met his wife Tanya Blount, also a seasoned performer.

Jessie Ray and the Carolina Catfish play a rock and blues style that they call “Black Tie Garage Rock.” Sinkevics says that if the Grand Rapids band had the opportunity to play outside of Michigan, they would find an audience across the country.

Listen above for the full conversation, songs from all three groups, and to hear where you can catch this music live.

