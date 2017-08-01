WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Mixtape: New music from The Accidentals, The War and Treaty, and Jessie Ray and the Carolina Catfish

By 1 hour ago
  • a piano
    The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter first wrote songs on the piano in Iraq while serving in the military.
    Adrian Lim / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

It's time for our monthly check-in on the music scene on the west side of the state.

John Sinkevics is the editor and publisher of LocalSpins.com, where he highlights up-and-coming artists and music happenings in the area. This time, we’re putting the spotlight on three West Michigan bands.

Savannah Buist and Katie Larson are a young Traverse City string duo who met in high school. Between the two of them, they play a dozen instruments. Their group, The Accidentals, are releasing their first album “Odyssey," which is gaining both national and international attention.

The War and Treaty is a husband and wife duo based in Albion that released a debut album in July. Michael Trotter was serving in the military in Iraq where he learned how to play the piano in an old palace formerly owned by Saddam Hussein. Eventually, he was asked to write songs for soldiers’ memorial ceremonies. When he moved back to the U.S., he met his wife Tanya Blount, also a seasoned performer.

Jessie Ray and the Carolina Catfish play a rock and blues style that they call “Black Tie Garage Rock.” Sinkevics says that if the Grand Rapids band had the opportunity to play outside of Michigan, they would find an audience across the country.

Listen above for the full conversation, songs from all three groups, and to hear where you can catch this music live.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Mixtape
Grand Rapids
Traverse City
albion
Michigan music

Related Content

Mixtape: New music from In The Valley Below, Organissimo, Above and Below

By Jul 5, 2017
a pair of headphones
CHRISJTAYLOR.CA / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Summer has been full of music festivals in Michigan, many of them showcasing regional and local Michigan artists.

Local Spins Editor and Publisher John Sinkevics told Stateside about groups in West Michigan. He explored an indie rock group’s new EP, a jazz organ trio’s Beatles cover songs, and Jim Shaneberger’s blues rock band.

Mixtape: New music from Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas, Matthew Dear, and Protomartyr

By Jul 19, 2017
Jeannette / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0


In the second installment of our series showcasing the Detroit music scene we welcome back to Stateside Paul Young, founder and publisher of Detroit Music Magazine and Khalid Bhatti, executive editor of Detroit Music Magazine, to introduce three more talented artists.

Mixtape: New music from Swordfish, Laurel Halo and Tee Grizzley

By Jun 20, 2017
The Zender Agenda / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

We turn now to Metro Detroit’s music scene. This is the first of what will be a monthly look and listen at Detroit-area artists.

Founder and Publisher of Detroit Music Magazine Paul Young was looking for a creative outlet to share his knowledge of the Detroit music scene. He and his executive editor, Khalid Bhatti, strive to produce high quality music reviews, share events and highlight new music in their magazine.