Mixtape: New music from Lady Ace Boogie, Billy Strings, and Lipstick Jodi

By 7 minutes ago
  • Lipstick Jodi performs at The Pyramid Scene in Grand Rapids. The band will release a self-titled album in September.
    Josh May / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

Each month, Stateside checks in with John Sinkevics, the editor and publisher of Local Spins, a site that covers West Michigan’s music scene. Sinkevics discusses new artists, their backstories and what makes their music great.

This month, those artists were Lady Ace Boogie, a Grand Rapids-based rapper known for her “feel-good positivity"; Billy Strings, an energetic guitarist pushing the boundaries of bluegrass who hails from Ionia; and Lipstick Jodi, a “garage-rocking, indie, alt-pop” Grand Rapids band.

Listen above to hear the full conversation and get a taste of the music.

Tags: 
west michigan
music
Mixtape

