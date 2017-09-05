Mixtape: New music from Lady Ace Boogie, Billy Strings, and Lipstick Jodi

Stateside's conversation with John Sinkevics, editor and publisher of Local Spins.

Each month, Stateside checks in with John Sinkevics, the editor and publisher of Local Spins, a site that covers West Michigan’s music scene. Sinkevics discusses new artists, their backstories and what makes their music great.

This month, those artists were Lady Ace Boogie, a Grand Rapids-based rapper known for her “feel-good positivity"; Billy Strings, an energetic guitarist pushing the boundaries of bluegrass who hails from Ionia; and Lipstick Jodi, a “garage-rocking, indie, alt-pop” Grand Rapids band.

Listen above to hear the full conversation and get a taste of the music.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)