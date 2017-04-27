Money for Flint finally approved

The state Legislature has finally approved a $100 million grant to help Flint replace lead pipes and other water infrastructure. The money originally came from the federal government, but had to be approved by the Legislature as part of a larger budget bill.

That got delayed for weeks as the House and Senate argued over the separate question of money to help Macomb County deal with a giant sinkhole.

State Senator Jim Ananich says he’s glad it all finally got resolved.

“If it would have waited on longer, I would have been more frustrated, but I knew we were going to get it done. It’s construction season now, so we’re going to be okay," he says.

The budget bill still requires Governor Rick Snyder’s signature.

State Representative Sheldon Neeley of Flint says this money will go a long way toward helping restore confidence in his city’s water supply.

“City of Flint residents are still frustrated. They’re still using bottled water daily. This money is going to be huge in the recovery piece for the residents of the city of Flint,” says Neeley.