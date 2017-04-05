WUOMFM

Monroe opts out of authorizing medical marijuana facilities

  • Medical Marijuana
The Monroe City Council approved a decision this week to opt out of authorizing potential medical marijuana facilities. 

The council voted unanimously on the resolution. City Manager Vincent Pastue told The Monroe News that one of the reasons for the action is the lack of regulations related to marijuana facilities.

"It's difficult, if not impossible, for a community to make a land-use decision absent of these regulations."

Pastue also hopes that the decision will reduce the number of inquiries coming to city hall about medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Monroe City Council can still reconsider the measure at a later time. Pastue says facility regulations likely won't be written until next winter at the earliest.

Michigan voters approved marijuana use for some chronic medical conditions in 2008. There are now dozens of facilities throughout the state.

