WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

More federal websites change what they say about climate, environment

By 52 minutes ago
  • Changes to some government websites include using euphemisms for "climate change" and eliminating mentions of greenhouse gas emissions.
    Changes to some government websites include using euphemisms for "climate change" and eliminating mentions of greenhouse gas emissions.
    markbwavy / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some government websites are changing what they say about the environment, and a group of researchers is keeping track. Researchers in the U.S. and Canada are continuing to back up scientific data from federal agencies in the U.S.

They’re also keeping a close eye on how information is changing on federal websites like the EPA, the State Department and the Department of Energy, along with other federal agency sites, and they've been finding changes are happening.

One of the groups heading up this effort is called the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative.

EDGI regularly releases reports with updates on its findings. The group's most recent report focused on a part of the Government Accountability Office website about the management of federal oil and gas resources.

Toly Rinberg is a member of the group’s website tracking committee.

“This change happened a few weeks ago, and we’ve seen paragraphs - introductory paragraphs - that now focus more on job creation and economic benefits of oil and gas production, and we’ve seen removal of sections on environmental and public health risks of shale and oil and natural gas production," he says.

He says EDGI submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the GAO about these changes.

The report states that the group received this response from the GAO: "We have no records responsive to your request. Please be advised that the key issues page is periodically updated to reflect recent GAO work. As an agency responsible to the Congress, GAO is not subject to FOIA. However, GAO's disclosure policy follows the spirit of the act consistent with GAO's duties and functions as an agency with primary responsibility to the Congress."

Rinberg says every two years, the GAO writes a report on its high risk programs.

"So this isn't a surprising thing necessarily," Rinberg says. "I want to emphasize that it's not like we caught the Government Accountability Office or something like that, that's not our intent at all. We just believe that it's revealing and useful to compare the difference."

In an email, Chuck Young, managing director of the GAO's public affairs office, says these pages were changed because they updated their annual high risk list:

I can see why the group that issues this has a major disclaimer on their first page – they seem to have completely missed the expansion of oversight of environmental issues. The pages were changed because we updated our annual  High Risk List to show the Department of Interior has been backsliding from past reforms, using outdated policies and procedures, even in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon incident. Also, unlike most other federal agencies, GAO is in the legislative branch and works only for Congress, not for the White House.

How to track a government website

EDGI's Toly Rinberg says that although the public can access millions of government websites, there are too many for the layperson to keep track of any changes. That’s why EDGI uses software to do just that.

A before-and-after screenshot of a page on the EPA website. The updated version eliminated all uses of the word "climate."
Credit Environmental Data & Governance Initiative

He says they're currently analyzing 25,000 government agency websites with that software, including EPA, DOE, NASA, NOAA, and others.

Once the software notes a change, an analyst decides whether it's significant.

“I think the value of us looking at the comparison and the difference between these pages allows someone to analyze that and say, you know, ‘what is the trend here?’” says Rinberg.

Erasing mentions of climate change

In addition to the changes to the GAO website, Rinberg says there have been recent significant shifts in tone when it comes to climate change across several government websites.

“We saw an EPA initiative that used to be called ‘Climate-Ready Water Utilities’ now renamed to ‘Creating Resilient Water Utilities.’ And from that page, all 19 mentions of the word ‘climate’ were removed; replaced with terms like ‘extreme weather’ or ‘resilient.’”

Rinberg says his group also found that mentions of greenhouse gas emissions had been eliminated from the website of the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

Tags: 
environmental protection agency
Department of Energy
climate change

Related Content

Some EPA, State Dept climate pages changing under Trump administration

By Feb 9, 2017
Posted with permission / EDGI

Shortly after the election, researchers from the U.S. and Canada got together to start backing up scientific data from federal agencies in the U.S.

They’re also keeping a close eye on how the Trump Administration is changing federal websites, and they're already finding some changes.

One of the groups heading up this effort is called the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative. (You can see EDGI's report on changes to some EPA websites here, and its report on the State Department and Department of Energy here.)

Michigan web developers and archivists join race to back up federal agency data

By Jan 29, 2017
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

Ann Arbor is joining a "guerrilla archiving" movement.

Librarians, web developers and other volunteers are working fast to save scientific data from federal agency websites.

It’s called Ann Arbor Data Rescue, and it’s part of a larger project that’s springing up around the U.S. and Canada.

They’re doing this in case the Trump Administration changes or removes data.

Funding for Great Lakes protection at risk?

By Mar 7, 2017
For fiscal year 2016, the Michigan Sea Grant received $1.8 million dollars and if the budget is approved, that number would be taken down to zero.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Early budget indications suggest the Trump administration could slash funding for the Great Lakes.

There are many possible cuts to EPA programs. Great Lakes restoration money could be cut by 97%, and money for beach monitoring could be also at risk.

If the EPA is eliminated, what would Michigan lose?

By Feb 10, 2017
USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency Follow

A listener recently asked Stateside the following question:

What does the Environmental Protection Agency do in Michigan?

Climate change having wide array of effects on Michigan forests

By Mar 29, 2017
Catherine Techtmann, University of Wisconsin-Extension

The changing climate the Earth is experiencing is changing the forests in Michigan. Warmer and shorter winters affect trees, pests and the diseases that damage trees.

These maps show the early arrival of spring

By Feb 28, 2017
USA National Phenology Network, www.usanpn.org

Scientists have known that spring is arriving earlier across the U.S. because of climate change. Now, you can take a look at new maps from the U.S. Geological Survey to see how early spring is arriving where you live.

Jake Weltzin is an ecologist with the USGS, and the executive director of the National Phenology Network.

"The folks down in the southeastern United States, across much of that region, are seeing spring coming as many as three weeks early this year," he says.