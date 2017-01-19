WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

More heartland, less beltway: Moving Dem Party headquarters to Detroit could recapture Midwest

By 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Stateside

Angelides thinks the Democratic national party should relocate from Washington D.C. to Detroit.
Credit Digital_Third_Eye / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Across the country, Democrats are asking how to come back from their 2016 losses. One California party leader has a proposal: move the party’s headquarters to Michigan.

Phil Angelides is a former chairman of both the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission and California's Democratic Party. In an article in Politico, he urged the party to “rebuild from the ground up.” Detroit, Angelides believes, is the best place to begin that process.

“We’ve got to be in the heartland,” Angelides told Stateside’s Lester Graham. Many states in the upper Midwest, which Democrats used to consider their “big blue wall,” voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

Detroit is located within driving distance of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio, all of which are states the Democrats hope will remain competitive.

“Logistically, it makes sense,” said Angelides.

Yet, Angelides emphasized that changing the party’s “perspective” is about more than just convenient geography. Moving the Democratic headquarters to Detroit, he argued, would signal loud and clear that the party was ready to “fight for the votes of the workers in the Midwest who have really been the bulwark of our party.”

Detroit is poised for a comeback, Angelides said, and he wants the Democratic Party to make a comeback along with it.

“Starting now,” he said, “we’re going to rebuild in the neighborhoods and cities and counties of the heartland of this country.”

Hear more about the proposal to move the Democratic headquarters from Washington to Detroit above. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
politics
Democratic Party
Detroit

Related Content

Michigan Party Chair: Dems need to prove we're the party of working people, not corporations

By Jan 12, 2017
MichiganDems.com

There is no way to sugar-coat the results of the November election if you're a Democrat. It was a disaster, anyway you cut it.

How do Democrats regroup, re-calibrate and rebuild?

That's the job of the Chairman of Michigan's Democratic Party Brandon Dillon and he joined Stateside to talk about it.

Congresswoman Dingell says she saw Trump victory coming

By Nov 11, 2016
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell
Atlantic Council / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Pundits and pollsters are trying to figure out how they miscalled the presidential race. So many were nearly certain Hillary Clinton would win.

In a Washington Post opinion piece Member of Congress Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, says she knew Clinton was in trouble. She said so at the time. Her fellow Democrats didn’t listen.

Political strategists explain what can be learned from Trump's unorthodox campaign

By Nov 10, 2016
Democratic strategist T.J. Bucholz of Vanguard Public Affairs (left) and Republican strategist Matt Marsden with RevSix Data Systems
Photos courtesy of T.J. Bucholz and Matt Marsden

America needs some healing.

The long, hard, bitter campaign left deep divisions and many are wondering what it will take to bring us together as Americans -- to give us a sense of being on the same team.

Is that even possible in 2016?

To make sense of it all, Democratic strategist T.J. Bucholz of Vanguard Public Affairs and Republican strategist Matt Marsden with RevSix Data Systems joined Stateside to break it all down.